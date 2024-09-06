What’s the difference between a co-op and an internship?

Co-ops are longer than internships

A co-op is a four- to six-month, full-time job related to your interest area or major—longer than most internships. Co-ops give you the opportunity to dive into full-time work in your field(s) of interest and try out industries or roles you may wish to explore.

The longer duration of co-op means that you’ll gain deeper, practical work experience as you apply the lessons from your coursework in a real-world setting. Spending several months at co-op allows you to not only work on projects, but to see them through, with more ownership than the typical internship offers. You’ll also develop working relationships with peers and experts in your chosen industry, getting a jump start on building your professional network.

Co-ops are usually paid

Most co-ops are paid, while many internships are not. Plus, Northeastern’s education model has you alternate between co-op and classroom study, so you won’t be attending classes or paying tuition while you complete co-op.

Your co-op advisor can help you negotiate your pay rate to make sure you’re getting the right money for what you bring to the table. Unpaid co-ops often have stipends available, which you can access with your advisor’s help.

You make significant contributions during co-op

You won’t be doing any coffee-fetching. Co-op allows you to apply your knowledge and skills to solve real challenges. From non-profit and service roles to finance and medical placements, you’ll complete projects of substance and play a role in driving the organization’s vision forward. You’ll be a true team member and learn what it’s like to spend every day setting goals and working through complex issues as a professional.

Northeastern co-ops in particular get results

Co-ops are Northeastern’s signature learning program. We have over 100 years of bringing experiential education to our students. Of Northeastern graduates who completed a co-op, 93% are employed on a full-time basis within nine months of graduation. And 59% of co-op students receive a job offer from their co-op employer.

Our process is tried and true. We’ll set you up for success and make sure you’re prepared for co-op, with advice and support throughout to help you reach your goals.