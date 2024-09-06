What’s the difference between a co-op and an internship?
We’re glad you asked! There are several differences between co-ops and internships.
Co-ops are longer than internships
A co-op is a four- to six-month, full-time job related to your interest area or major—longer than most internships. Co-ops give you the opportunity to dive into full-time work in your
The longer duration of co-op means that you’ll gain deeper, practical work experience as you apply the lessons from your coursework in a real-world setting. Spending several months at co-op allows you to not only work on projects,
Co-ops are usually paid
Most co-ops are paid, while many internships are not. Plus, Northeastern’s education model has you alternate between co-op and classroom study, so you won’t be attending classes or paying tuition while you complete co-op.
Your co-op advisor can help you negotiate your pay rate to make sure you’re getting the right money for what you bring to the table. Unpaid co-ops often have stipends available, which you can access with your advisor’s help.
You make significant contributions during co-op
You won’t be doing any coffee-fetching. Co-op allows you to apply your knowledge
Northeastern co-ops in particular get results
Co-ops are Northeastern’s signature learning program. We have over 100 years of bringing experiential education to our students. Of Northeastern graduates who completed a co-op, 93% are employed on a full-time basis within nine months of graduation. And 59% of co-op students receive a job offer from their co-op employer.
Our process is tried and true. We’ll set you up for success and make sure you’re prepared for co-op, with advice and support throughout to help you reach your goals.