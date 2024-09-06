The co-op process, from start to finish

1. Meet your co-op coordinator

A co-op coordinator will be assigned to you as soon as you arrive at Northeastern. They will encourage you to connect with co-op peers and to meet mentors at welcome events, orientations, and co-op info sessions throughout your first year.

If your resume needs work, your coordinator will help you identify some experiences, like clubs, research, and summer internships, to build it out.

2. Enroll in your co-op prep course

This one-time course, taught by a co-op coordinator, meets weekly throughout one semester of your second year. As an undergrad, you’ll explore career paths, have your resume and cover letter reviewed, do practice interviews, learn job search strategies, and more. If you’re a grad student, you can use this course to hone your resume and refresh interviewing skills.

3. Get 1:1 advice

We’ll help you define—and redefine—your career aspirations and connect you to resources. Not sure what the difference is between a video game designer and a game developer? Can’t decide between a small life sciences startup or a global pharmaceutical company? We’ll help you sort it out. For graduate students, we’ll help you zero in on the best options to pivot into a career change and navigate visa requirements for international students.

4. Search and apply

You’ll apply for your first co-op during your second year (the same goes for graduate students doing just one co-op) using our online job search platform, NUWorks. Co-op cycles begin in either January or July.

Attend our employer recruitment events and career workshops for an overview of opportunities.

Once you’ve applied to a co-op, respond to interview requests promptly and professionally. (You can prep and practice interviewing with your coordinator). You can apply for any co-op, regardless of major or college, as long as you meet the job qualifications. Cast a wide net, explore, and keep your options open!

5. Accepting an offer

You should acknowledge all offers within 48 hours. Work closely with your co-op coordinator to navigate offers and details, because once you accept a position, you’re committed. Connect with your employer to confirm start and end dates, and work schedule.

If you’re moving to a different city or country for your co-op, work with Northeastern to arrange logistics around transportation and housing. If you’re an international student, you’ll need to check for any visa requirements, too.

6. During your co-op

As you begin your co-op, continue working with your co-op coordinator to establish learning goals and objectives. Review those objectives with your work supervisor.

During your co-op, you’ll have regular meetings with your supervisors and mentors on the job, and a mid-point check-in with your coordinator. You’ll also complete three reflective writing prompts at regular intervals.

7. Final performance assessment

Your grade will be based on assessments and reflections: You will complete a self-assessment after your co-op, and your employer will submit a final assessment of your performance. Review the assessments with your coordinator against the goals and objectives you set at the start.

Note: If you are an undergrad who will be doing more than one co-op, you’ll skip steps 1 and 2, next time, going straight to 1:1 advising and finishing with assessments.

