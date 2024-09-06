Co-op housing 101

If you live at Northeastern and accept a local co-op, the answer is simple: you can stay in your residence hall. But, if you get a job, say, 20 miles outside of Boston (or in another state, or even overseas), you’ll want to look at other options.

How long do you need co-op housing?

The length of stay will help determine the best housing choice for co-op. Co-ops are generally four to six months long, but could run longer or shorter, depending on the opportunity. Will you be off campus for a short stay, a semester, or more?

If you don’t plan to be in the co-op location for a full year, a short-term lease may make sense.

If you plan to be in the location for one semester, then look for dorm-style student housing.

If your time is longer than a typical semester, look into organizations that offer short-term stays.

Don’t hesitate to consult with your co-op advisor for housing advice. They can often make housing suggestions based on prior co-op participants’ solutions.

What’s your budget?

Generally, your housing costs (rent and utilities) should cost about 30% of your income or allotted monthly finances. Use the local city or state’s government websites to research housing costs in that area.

Depending on the criteria of your co-op, there may be stipend money available to you for expenses. Check Northeastern’s relocation resources and consult your co-op coordinator to see if you’re eligible for help.

Here are a few more tips for your co-op housing search.

Start your search early. Ensure you have time to find a place that fits your criteria and will allow buffer time in case any issues arise. Most students secure housing two or three months prior to the start of their co-op.

Find out what you need to secure housing. Student renters are often required to have a co-signor on their lease. You may need your social security number for a background/credit check. To make this process safer, try to secure housing with organizations you are familiar with first, like Northeastern peers, alumni, or parents. Contact if you’re unsure about sharing information with a potential landlord, realtor, or organization.

Call on your employer. Ask your co-op employer if they provide housing or a housing stipend. See if they have any recommendations for housing, information about where previous Northeastern co-ops have lived, or any resources about the housing search process.

Map out your commute. Consider how you’ll commute to your workplace, and how reliable the public transportation is. Check out other options like biking, rideshare, and Uber, too.

Deal with your Northeastern housing. You don’t pay for on-campus housing if you’re living elsewhere during co-op. But before leaving, be sure to cancel your on-campus housing or find a sublet for your off-campus apartment so you’re not paying double rent. Additionally, have a plan for how you’ll secure housing in Boston upon your return.

Plan your move. Book your travel in advance. The earlier you book, the less expensive your trip will be. Also, plan how you’ll get your belongings to your destination. Check out OCES’s moving and storage site for tips on how to store and to transport your belongings.

It’s a lot to consider, but with Northeastern’s support systems, you’ve got this! Check any housing concerns with housing@northeastern.edu, and remember that you can get help for living off campus from Off-Campus Engagement and Support.