3 typical co-op schedules  

At Northeastern, co-op is our signature experiential learning program. It’s what we’re known for and we’ve been doing it for more than a century.

Full-time undergrads can complete up to two co-ops in four years. If you enter Northeastern as a freshman, you can usually begin a six-month co-op in January or July of sophomore year.

Keep in mind that not everyone follows these examples. There are numerous possible configurations. You’ll work with your academic advisor and co-op coordinator to make sure your plans align with your schedule and, most importantly, with your academic goals and career aspirations.

Fitting experiential learning into your schedule

Students often wonder how their schedule can accommodate co-op. There are lots of possible options, so you’ll work with your co-op coordinator to sketch out a custom plan.

Some students take advantage of the flexible summer scheduling to fit in additional co-op time, classes, service work, research, abroad programs, or other experiential learning opportunities. Northeastern helps you make as much of the summer months as you choose, adding to your professional and academic bodies of work.

Sample co-op schedules

If you plan, like most students, to graduate in four years, you can complete up to two six-month co-ops. You’d go on your first co-op in spring or summer of sophomore year, with the option for a second co-op later during your degree program. “Free” blocks can be spent vacationing or filled with study abroad, research, or summer classes, depending on your goals.

Here’s an example:



Or go on your first co-op after sophomore year: