The power of a good co-op mentor; 3 tips on how to connect 

Northeastern students often say that the connections that they make during co-op are the most valuable part of the experience. A positive rapport with a mentor can become a fulfilling and long-lasting professional relationship.

Here are some tips on how to grow your mentor-mentee relationship, with input from some of the thousands of students who have formed bonds with their co-op supervisors

1. Be inquisitive

Employer mentors are often eager to pass on industry expertise, and relish enthusiastic listeners. Ask questions and learn from your mentors’ deep experience.

“[My manager] was very patient and explained in great detail all the components of the experiments we were running. He looped me into a lot of high-level meetings, so that I could get exposure to a wide variety of aspects of a biotech company. Whenever I showed interest in the research that other teams within the company were doing, he always either pointed me in the right direction, or he was kind enough to reach out to them on behalf of me so that I could learn more.”

Taku Ishihara, BioNTech

2. Don’t be afraid of missteps

The benefit of co-op is learning while doing. Even errors can be a learning experience, and your colleagues and mentors are there for you to lean on, as you grow. Mistakes are all part of the process!

“My manager went out of her way to create an engaging learning environment for me. She would teach me how to execute a project/task and then would let me figure it out on my own without her help before coming to her for the answer. This was the best way for me to learn because she made me comfortable enough to be okay with making a mistake at work, and following up with learning from that error so that at the end of my co-op I was independent and able to solve real company problems on my own with little to no assistance from her. ”

Amanda Miller, Affinia Therapeutics

3. Push outside your comfort zone

Co-op is a time for risk-taking, whether that means exploring a field you’re unfamiliar with, or getting up and speaking in front of a crowd. Take on tasks that challenge you, knowing you have an industry expert to support you.

“[My mentor] gave me a project that allowed me to have autonomy while still having guidance each step of the way, allowing me to grow exponentially as a scientist and professionally. She really took interest in my growth, pushing me to give presentations on my findings, and advocating for my work to be prioritized. She stressed the importance of being confident in your scientific findings and helped me navigate the world of biotech as a woman in STEM. ”

Anika Parekh, Tessera